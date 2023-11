How To Watch The 2023 Billboard Music Awards

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are right around the corner, and here’s how you can watch them on November 19.

The 2023 BBMAs will stream starting at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET at BBMAs.watch, as well as on the Billboard social channels.

This year’s nominees include field leader Taylor Swift, who is nominated in 20 categories, SZA, and Morgan Wallen, who are both nominated for 17 awards each. First-time nominees include Uproxx cover star Coi Leray, Fifty Fifty, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, NewJeans, and more.

A slew of new awards have been introduced, as well; new categories will encompass two swiftly burgeoning genres: Afrobeats and K-pop. Check out the complete list of nominees below: