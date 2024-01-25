Ice Spice has been one of rap’s fastest rising stars for the past two years, from appearing in ads for Dunkin Donuts and Starry to contributing the hit “Barbie World” to the film’s super-successful soundtrack. But in all the fervor for more Ice Spice, she’s had yet to release her long-awaited debut album. However, it looks like her 2024 rollout campaign is about to begin. After her label, Columbia Records, unofficially announed the beginning of her new album cycle with a flag attached to the company’s headquarters in Hollywood, Ice Spice herself shared the next piece of the puzzle, revealing the release date for her next single, “Think U The Sh!t (Fart).”

The new track is due sooner than you might think; it’s due at midnight tonight, and her fans are already turning all the way up.

after a long 3 month drought of no music we are finally back munchkins up 1000 pic.twitter.com/F7X0xp87Pi — ✯ (@gangstaboos) January 25, 2024

apologizing now for the person i will become when that drops @ midnight 💃🏾💨 https://t.co/jRyMM54qbf — LICK (@iamnatemyless) January 25, 2024

Some of Ice Spice’s fans, perhaps believing that she really has inhereted her mentor Nicki Minaj’s beef with Latto, have been comparing the announcement to a pair of Latto verses also coming out tonight (apparently, they’ve never heard of comparing apples to apples). Will the song contain some choice words for the Atlanta rapper? Who knows, but you can probably bet fans of both will find some. We’ll all find out tonight (1/26) at midnight.