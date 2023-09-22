Here Are The iHeartRadio Music Festival Set Times For 2023

Just in the nick of time, the iHeartRadio Music Festival organizers have revealed the official set times for tonight’s (September 22) broadcast. The highly publicized show was initially announced back in June with musicians Lil Wayne, Kelly Clarkson, Fall Out Boy, and more billed as featured acts.

Other entertainers listed on the performance bill include Kane Brown, Miguel, Tim McGraw, Lil Durk, Bakar, Sheryl Crow, TLC, Lenny Kravitz, and Agnez Mo. View the full iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023 set times below.

However, the show is known for its surprise performances. Also, in the past, organizers suggested that other recording artists could appear, although they are not listed on the initial flyer.

In the past, artists such as U2, Bono, and Miley Cyrus have had sets that set the internet ablaze thanks to their shocking sets.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023 will be exclusively streamed on Hulu beginning today, September 22, at 7 p.m. PT and will run approximately until midnight. Find more information here.

