Here Are The III Points Festival Set Times For 2023

This weekend’s III Points Festival is gearing up to be a gathering for the history books. The multi-day event will feature headline performances by Black Coffee, Skrillex, and Fred Again… on Friday, October 21. Iggy Pop, Grimes, and Caroline Polachek are the most notable acts slated to perform on Saturday, October 21.

The festival will spotlight several dozen other entertainers across its six stages, each with their own headliner, namely Mind Melt, Isotropic, Sector 3, RC Cola, S3quenc3, and Grand Central. Some of the bands that are scheduled to play over the musical bonnaza include Explosions In The Sky, Aluna, Tokischa, Nia Archives, Mau P, Alice Glass, Las Nubes, Jonny From Space, Sespacio, Guacho, Roll-E, plus some more.

Set times are subject to change. Visit the festival’s official website to stay updated on the performance schedule.

III Points 2023 will take place on October 20 and 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami, Florida. According to the festival’s official website, day passes for Friday, October 20, and the 2-day package are entirely sold out. However, a limited number of general admission passes are on sale for Saturday, October 21. Find more information here.

