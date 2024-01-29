It is often joked that they must have an iron-clad non-disclosure agreement because when Beyoncé or Jay-Z are working on a new professional endeavor, it is kept under tight seal. Or at least it used to be. Over the past few days, behind-the-scene footage of Beyoncé’s seemingly scrapped visuals for her Grammy Award-winning album, Renaissance , has surfaced online . Jay-Z appears to be battling the same issue in his camp.

Is Jay-Z Dropping A New Album In 2024?

According to a viral rumor initiated by AWGE-affiliated Hidji, the “God Did” rapper has a new album in the works and visuals to support it. On January 28, the director took to his Instagram Stories to share two posts confirming that he had been tapped to bring part of Jay-Z’s vision to light. The only problem is Roc Nation quickly took to its official X (formerly Twitter) page to shut down the rumor.

As Hidji uploaded a picture of a clapboard labeled “Jay-Z – 2024 Album,” fans began to build up excitement for the forthcoming visual. Roc Nation replied to the images shared on the NFR Podcast’s page that even they were unaware their founder was working on a new body of work. “That’s news to us,” wrote the company.

That’s news to us https://t.co/19LGtkhtlN — Roc Nation (@RocNation) January 28, 2024

So, is Jay-Z releasing a new album or not? It surely feels like it. Back in November, during an interview with Gayle King, when discussing his The Book Of HOV exhibit, he implied that he wasn’t quite ready to walk away from music just yet. Jay-Z’s last album, 4:44, was released in 2017. This would be a great time to drop something fresh.