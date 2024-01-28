Jay-Z The Harder They Fall Premiere Los Angeles 2021
Roc Nation Denies The Viral Rumor That Jay-Z Has Plans To Release A New Album Soon

There is a bevy of artists on Uproxx’s most anticipated album releases set for 2024 list. However, Jay-Z isn’t on the list. The reasoning is that the “I Want You Forever” rapper hasn’t expressed any inkling that he’s looked in on a new solo studio project. From his 2023 public playlist to The Book Of Clarence soundtrack, these days, it seems like his focus has been on curating works for other projects.

Well, according to AWGE-affiliate Hidji, Jay-Z is ready to drop something new very soon. In a series of uploads to his Instagram Stories, the director suggested that Jay-Z has begun to film visuals to support the rumored project. However, Roc Nation swiftly jumped in to shut down the reports.

Jay-Z Music Vide Set 2024 Hidji World Instagram 01282024
Instagram
Jay-Z Music Vide Set 2024 Hidji World Instagram 01282024
Instagram

“That’s news to us,” wrote the company on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

With the rumor quickly quashed, Roc Nation’s follow-up post drew attention to the management signee Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single, “Hiss.”

“‘Hiss’ by Megan Thee Stallion is the #1 music video on iTunes,” wrote the page. “Download the song now.”

So, what is the public to take from this flub? Either Jay-Z’s creative NDA isn’t as potent as it used to be. Or the visual in question isn’t for an album but a one-off music project. But with fans still waiting for Beyoncé’s Renaissance visuals, Hidji might’ve just forced another member of the Carter family to scrap their music videos.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

