Is Tanner Adell On Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Album?

I didn’t do a very good job of burying the lede here. Yes, Tanner Adell is on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. According to Genius, Adell is featured on “Blackbiird,” Beyoncé’s aforementioned cover of The Beatles’ 1968 classic “Blackbird.”

In February 2023, Kyle Denis examined Black artists forging a path on TikTok for Uproxx and described Adell as having a sonic profile that “blends the vocal bombast of a young Carrie Underwood with the lyrical flourishes of early Taylor Swift.” This February, after Beyoncé released “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” during Super Bowl LVIII, Adell posted something on X (formerly Twitter) that packs a much heavier punch now: “As one of the only Black girls in [the] country music scene, I hope Bey decides to sprinkle me with a dash of her magic for a collab.” Well, she did!

As one of the only black girls in country music scene, i hope Bey decides to sprinkle me with a dash of her magic for a collab ✨ pic.twitter.com/IItgF74WGy — Tanner Adell (@tanneradell) February 12, 2024

See the full Cowboy Carter tracklist below.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tracklist

1. “Ameriican Requiem”

2. “Blackbiird” (The Beatles cover) Feat. Tanner Adell

3. “16 Carriages”

4. “Protector”

5. “My Rose”

6. “Smoke Hour With Willie Nelson”

7. “Texas Hold ‘Em”

8. “Bodyguard”

9. “Dolly P”

10. “Jolene” (Dolly Parton cover)

11. “Daughter”

12. “Spaghettii” Feat. Shaboozey

13. “Alliigator Tears”

14. “Smoke Hour II”

15. “Just For Fun”

16. “II Most Wanted” Feat. Miley Cyrus

17. “Levii’s Jeans” Feat. Post Malone

18. “Flamenco”

19. “The Linda Martell Show”

20. “Ya Ya”

21. “Oh Louisiana”

22. “Desert Eagle”

23. “Riiverdance”

24. “II Hands II Heaven”

25. “Tyrant”

26. “Sweet Honey Buckin'”

27. “Amen”

Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood/Columbia. Find more information here.