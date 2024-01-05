Is Tyler The Creator Headlining Coachella 2024?

As the announcement of Coachella Music & Arts Festival’s 2024 lineup approaches, the rumor mill has kicked into overdrive. Now, according to HitsDailyDouble, we may know who this year’s headliners will be. The music industry insider site is rarely wrong, so don’t be suprised if their predictions turn out to be accurate.

According to HDD’s sources, Lana Del Rey and Tyler The Creator have been confirmed as headliners, while the festival’s organizers are also pursuing Doja Cat as the third headliner (wisely, I might add, as I definitely suggested this after her star turn in 2022). Meanwhile, other rumored headliners included Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, Shakira, and Travis Scott, although it’s suggested that Dua passed due to timing and Goldenvoice passed on Shakira for unknown reasons.

Tyler made a surprise appearance at Coachella 2023 during his frequent collaborator Kali Uchis’ set (the second time he did so after joining her in 2018). He also played the undercard of the 2018 iteration of the festival, going on ahead of Haim and Beyoncé and impressing with performances of his then-recently released album Flower Boy.

If Tyler does headline Coachella this year, it’ll come on the back of the successful return of his own festival, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, where he said he isn’t planning on releasing any new music.