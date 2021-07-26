Isaiah Rashad’s long-anticipated sophomore album The House Is Burning drops next Friday, July 30, and with just one week to go, the Chattanooga rapper has shared the album’s full tracklist on social media.

As you can see from the back of the album, pictured below, The House Is Burning features guest spots from SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Jay Rock, 6lack, and plenty more. Also, production credits range from Devin Malik to Kal Banx (who also guests on the record), Kenny Beats, Hollywood Cole, and more. As previously reported, Rashad first made his comeback earlier this year with “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce, following up with “Headshots (4r Da Locals).” He also shared a few songs that got cut from the album, including “200/Warning.”

https://twitter.com/isaiahrashad/status/1419704707484819456/photo/2

Rashad first mentioned The House Is Burning in a May interview with The Fader. “I just wanted this sh*t to sound fun,” he said. “If I’m sad, people don’t need to be able to tell. And this is probably my most depressing album.”

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Darkseid”

2. “From The Garden” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

3. “Rip Young”

4. “Lay Wit Ya” Feat. Duke Deuce

5. “Claymore” Feat. Smino

6. “Headshots [4R Da Locals]”

7. “All Herb” Feat. Amindi

8. “Hey Mista”

9. “True Story” Feat. Jay Rock and Jay Worthy

10. “What U Sed” Feat. Doechii and Kal Banx

11. “Don’t Shoot”

12. “Chad” Feat. Ygtut

13. “9-3 Freestyle”

14. “Score” Feat. SZA and 6lack

15. “Thib”

16. “HB2U”

The House Is Burning is out 7/30 via TDE/Warner. Pre-order it here.

