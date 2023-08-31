Here Is Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age Of Pleasure Tour’ Setlist

Janelle Monáe put herself all the way out there with The Age Of Pleasure, their June 9 (yes, 6/9) album that Uproxx reviewed as “a comforting space for Monáe and her beloved ‘Fandroids’ to live out loud.”

Uproxx’s Aaron Williams additionally contextualized why Monáe’s bold rollout was necessary, encapsulating “the story of America, of being Black, of being queer, of being non-binary, and always fighting to be seen, to be heard, and to not just survive in a hostile world but thrive.”

Monáe is giving their people several opportunities for indulgence with The Age Of Pleasure Tour. The North American trek started in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday, August 30. According to setlist.fm, Monáe kicked it all off with “Float.”

Monáe and their openers will next visit Vancouver, BC on Thursday, August 31, and Portland, Oregon on Saturday, September 2. The leg’s finale is scheduled for October 18 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

See all of the remaining dates here, and prepare ahead of time by reviewing the purported setlist below.

1. “Float”

2. “Champagne Sh*t”

3. “Phenomenal”

4. “Haute”

5. “Oooh La La”

6. “Django Jane”

7. “Q.U.E.E.N.”

8. “Electric Lady”

9. “Lipstick Lover”

10. “Water Slide”

11. “Know Better”

12. “Paid In Pleasure”

13. “Pynk”

14. “Yoga”

15. “I Like That”

16. “Only Have Eyes 42”

17. “Make Me Feel” (encore)

18. “Tightrope” (encore)

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.