T.I. has spent the last few months searching for an artist to join him for a Verzuz competition. His search began with a call-out to 50 Cent on his birthday in July. “Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man,” T.I. said in a video to Instagram. The challenge got 50’s attention but failed to produce the battle that T.I. hoped for. Recently, he received a challenge from Busta Rhymes, but the ATL rapper declined the offer due to a “generation gap.” However, in his response to Busta Rhymes, T.I. mentioned a battle with Jeezy saying, “Incredible amount of Young and his catalog. Personal patna of mine. But if Young wanted this smoke, he’d say it.”

Catching wind of T.I.’s comments, Jeezy quickly offered a response on Instagram that found the fellow ATLien confidently accepting the challenge. “Say bruh. You done been around the whole world on your campaign. Now you back here,” Jeezy said. “I don’t know what you avoiding me for. I’ll tell you what though, since it mean that much to you, put a date on it. I ain’t gon’ meet you there, I’m gon’ beat you there. Straight up. Big Snow.”

T.I. hopped in the comments of the video and said, “Hmmm could this long time constituent of mine be referring to me???” In addition to T.I.’s response, Swizz Beatz, the co-founder of Verzuz, left a string of eye emojis to possibly tease the idea of their battle becoming a reality.

You can watch Jeezy’s response in the video above.