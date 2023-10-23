Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ This Week

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns this week with a slate of guests including Terry Bradshaw, Eric Andre, Ronny Chieng, Meg Ryan, David Duchovny, Tiffany Haddish, and more. The musical guests include Brothers Osborne, Joe Walsh, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tate McRae. You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of October You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of October 23-27 below.

Brothers Osborne — Monday, October 23 A country music duo from Deale, Maryland, John and T.J. Osborne are country music stars with a list of hits that includes “Stay A Little Longer,” “It Ain’t My Fault,” “Shoot Me Straight,” and “All Night.” T.J. is also the first openly gay artist on a major country music label. They’re promoting their fourth studio album, Brothers Osborne, which was released on September 15 and features Miranda Lambert. It peaked at No. 28 on the US Top Country Albums chart. Olivia Rodrigo — Tuesday, October 24 Look here: I should not have to explain who Olivia Rodrigo is. Surely, you’ve heard her massive breakout hit “Driver’s License,” or seen her Disney+ documentary Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U, or seen her on the Disney channel production High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. And if you somehow missed all that, she’s been everywhere promoting her new album Guts for the past three months, including her No. 1 single “Vampire” and its pop-punk follow-up “Bad Idea Right?”