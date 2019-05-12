Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Jonas Brothers are officially back. The trio, who went on hiatus in 2013, have joined back up for a new album and massive world tour. Happiness Begins is still a month away, but the JoBros’ Saturday Night Live performances are more than enough to tide fans over while they wait.

The Jonas Brothers kicked things off by performing “Sucker” off their upcoming album. “Sucker” is catchy and guitar-driven, and the ultimate showcase for the brothers’ easy charm. You can hear it in the recorded version of the song, but just wait until you watch them perform it live. If you thought Shawn Mendes was the king of flirty camera eye contact, Nick Jonas is back to take his rightful throne. While he stares the camera down with his best pop star moony eyes, Joe owns the stage with incredible confidence. He’s having the time of his life dancing with his brothers. Kevin is a guitar king, stealing the spotlight even without singing any lead vocals.

For their second song, The Jonas Brothers transitioned from the summery ease of “Cool” to their smash 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up.” Their new music is great, of course, but the energy of “Burnin’ Up” is spectacular to watch. They’re better singers and musicians than ever. Surrounded onstage by balloons and nailing every run and high note, the Jonas Brothers proved they’re more than just a trip down memory lane. Tickets for their massive run of 2019 tour dates just went on sale, and these SNL performances are as good an advertisement as any.

Check out all the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour dates here, and watch them perform “Sucker,” “Cool,” and “Burnin’ Up” above.