British singer and songwriter Jorja Smith has amassed an immense base since her 2018 debut album, Lost & Found. Although Jorja’s last EP, Be Right Back, was made available in 2021, the demand for a featured-length follow-up has continued to grow. Now, the wait is nearly over.

Jorja’s sophomore album, Falling Of Flying, will hit streaming platforms later this week. Here’s everything to know about it, including the release date, tracklist, and more.

During an interview with Billboard in August, Jorja spoke about the inspiration behind the album’s title. “I don’t really have an in-between,” she said. “I’m either happy or sad, obsessed or completely unfocused, up or down. I feel like I’m flying in my career, and then other times, I feel like I’m falling because the pressure can feel [like] too much.”

Release Date

Falling Or Flying is out 9/29 via FAMM. Find more information here.