British singer and songwriter Jorja Smith has amassed an immense base since her 2018 debut album, Lost & Found. Although Jorja’s last EP, Be Right Back, was made available in 2021, the demand for a featured-length follow-up has continued to grow. Now, the wait is nearly over.
Jorja’s sophomore album, Falling Of Flying, will hit streaming platforms later this week. Here’s everything to know about it, including the release date, tracklist, and more.
During an interview with Billboard in August, Jorja spoke about the inspiration behind the album’s title. “I don’t really have an in-between,” she said. “I’m either happy or sad, obsessed or completely unfocused, up or down. I feel like I’m flying in my career, and then other times, I feel like I’m falling because the pressure can feel [like] too much.”
Release Date
Falling Or Flying is out 9/29 via FAMM. Find more information here.
Tracklist
View the full tracklist for Falling Or Flying below.
1. “Try Me”
2. “She Feels”
3. “Little Things”
4. “Flights Skit”
5. “Feelings” Feat. J Hus
6. “Falling Or Flying”
7. “Go Go Go”
8. “Try And Fit In”
9. “Greatest Gift” Feat. Lila Iké
10. “Broken Is The Man”
11. “Make Sense”
12. “Too Many Times”
13. “Lately”
14. “BT69 JJY”
15. “Backwards”
16. “What If My Heart Beats Faster?”
Singles
Ahead of the album’s release, Jorja shared several singles slated to appear on it, including the title track, “Little Things,” “Go Go Go” and “Try Me.” For each of the singles, Jorja dropped a supporting video.
Artwork
Here’s the official artwork for Falling Or Flying. The cover features a grayscale image of Jorja captured by photographer Liz Johnson Artur.
Tour
Instead of embarking on a robust international tour, Jorja will do only a few smaller, intimate live performances. The Falling Or Flying Intimate Tour consists of three shows in the United Kingdom. View the dates below. Tickets for the show are on sale now. Find more information here.
11/07 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy
11/09 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Albert Hall
11/10 — London, UK @ London Troxy