Fresh off her recently released single, “Belaire Bleu,” Jucee Froot co-signs another big-name brand with an assertive performance for UPROXX Sessions. The Memphis rapper shows off her razor-sharp flow and flashy fashion sense at the same time with “Balmain,” snapping off a stream of rapid-fire punchlines over a trunk-rattling trap beat while decked out in a studded white jacket. The performance is a whirlwind showcase of breath control, confidence, and charisma, sure to capture a few new fans as she begins her 2022 campaign.

Although she’s still a relative newcomer, Jucee is no stranger to the rap game. She’s been steadily grinding her way up from the Memphis underground, earning the respect of city legends like Juicy J on the way. It’s paid off, too; in 2020, she featured on the soundtrack of Issa Rae’s hit show Insecure, landed a placement on the DC Comics girl-power adventure Birds Of Prey, and dropped an attention-getting debut mixtape Black Sheep featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Juicy J, and Rico Nasty. While she took a bit of a break during 2021, she returned strong toward the end of the year with her Grinch-y video for “Christmas List.” After opening the year with “Belaire Bleu,” she’s set for an even bigger breakout in 2022.

Watch her UPROXX Sessions performance above.

