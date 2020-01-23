Just over a month after Chicago rapper Juice WRLD died as a result of an accidental overdose, Juice’s family has promised new music is coming soon in a message posted to his Instagram. The statement thanks Juice’s fans for their support and announces his Grade A Productions team’s plans for a public tribute to be held in his native Chicago, as well as releasing music and “other projects” he was developing. Read the statement below.

The message was shared one day after the Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed that Juice died from an overdose on the drug Oxycodone, the active ingredient in Percocet. The rapper was open about his struggles with addiction throughout his career and made many references to the use of “Percs,” which he says he first tried out of a desire to be like his childhood hero Future. Shortly after his death, his mother expressed her wish that his music would give encouragement to other young people struggling with similar dependence issues.

Juice’s team already has something of a head start on their plans to release his music. Juice appears on the song “Godzilla” from Eminem’s new album, Music To Be Murdered By, he’ll apparently feature on Migos’ upcoming Culture III, and he had a collaborative album with Young Thug in the works as well.

Speaking of previously unreleased Juice WRLD material, you can also watch the rapper’s full, 14-minute freestyle from Fire In The Booth here.