Kacey Musgraves is in the midst of a prosperous 2019: Earlier this year, she took home the coveted Grammy for Album Of The Year, for her 2018 album Golden Hour. It’s also been a great year for the Jonas Brothers so far: The fraternal trio reformed and released the comeback single “Sucker,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is their most successful song ever. Over the weekend, the JoBros decided to pay a little tribute to Musgraves: They were spending some time in Miami, and Joe Jonas shared a video of he and his brothers on a yacht, drinks and cigars in hand, dancing to Musgraves’ “Golden Hour” as they enjoyed some time on the water in the late afternoon.

Jonas tagged Musgraves in the post on Twitter, and she responded with a message of approval, writing, “wow basically precisely what the record was created for..dancing on your boat at sunset with light choreo and cigars..well done.”

wow basically precisely what the record was created for..dancing on your boat at sunset with light choreo and cigars..well done https://t.co/1uzfvEbBzf — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 26, 2019

Both the Jonas Brothers and Musgraves have been having other sorts of fun online lately. Nick Jonas is in the midst of a hilarious trolling war with John Stamos, and Musgraves issued a meme challenge based on a screenshot of her reaction to winning the Album Of The Year Grammy.

Watch the Jonas Brothers enjoy their “Golden Hour”-soundtracked day above.