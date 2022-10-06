Kalan.FrFr Brings Cali Flair To ‘UPROXX Sessions’ with ‘Light Breeze’

California rapper Kalan.FrFr is in his winning season. Last year he secured a deal with Roc Nation, a big feat in itself, but his success doesn’t stop there. His project TwoFr 2 and his more recent album 222 have seen major success amassing millions of streams. Oh, and we can’t forget a set at Made In America and his “TwoFr Tour,” bolstered by appearances from fellow Cali rapper Blxst, 1Take Jay, Mario, Rubi Rose, and 808 Mafia.

The rapper who once admitted “I smoked weed with Jay-Z,” pulled up to the bathroom set to perform his “Light Breeze.” The track from Kalan.FrFr’s most recent album is cinematic, painting a picture of West coast living with the opening lyrics “Ayy, light breeze (Light breeze) / Sunroof back, yeah, A/C (Woah, woah).” Kalan himself performs in massive sunglasses and a Marni tee, further signaling a lifestyle of the rich and famous.

Watch Kalan.FrFr perform “Light Breeze” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.