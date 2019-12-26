Kanye West is great at setting deadlines, he’s just not always the best at keeping them.

After keep fans waiting for The Life Of Pablo and Jesus Is King, there was little hope that Kanye would deliver on his word to offer up a new album on Christmas, but ‘Jesus Is Born’ has arrived, just as Yeezus has intended. The album is credited to his Sunday Service Choir and features West at the helm as Executive Producer. The album offers up new versions of the West favorites “Ultralight Beam” and “Father Stretch,” while “Fade” finds its melody reinterpreted. Otherwise the album serves as a chronicle of the original hymns and arrangements that the choir has been delivering in performances around the country over the past year.

The release is West’s second gospel-inspired offering of 2019, with Jesus Is King just months old. There are currently expectations that West will bring his gospel show on a full tour with Joel Osteen, though that has yet to be officially confirmed. Elsewhere, West has recently been seen ending his beef with Jay-Z and performing his version of operas in places like Miami and Los Angeles.

Stream ‘Jesus Is Born’ below, and have a very Kanye Christmas.