After several delays, Kanye West finally dropped his much-anticipated record Jesus Is King on Friday. The 11 track gospel album’s release was pushed back over a month and saw many changes from its original form, such as the removal of Young Thug’s verse about the devil. The next logical step after releasing an album is embarking on a tour, and Kanye confirmed he’s planning on doing just that “right away.”

TMZ caught up with Kim and Kanye on the day of the rapper’s record release. The publication asked Kanye about an upcoming tour.

“Kanye, man, are we going to get a tour?” the reporter asked. “Right away,” Kanye replied smiling. The reporter asked the “On God” rapper if the tour was going to feature a floating stage like his last. Kanye replied fans will get “something different.” Though Kanye didn’t specify exactly what he meant by “different,” judging by the fact he wanted to perform in a giant dome for this year’s Coachella, whatever the rapper chooses will be likely spectacular.

The video captured by TMZ shows a clip of Kanye’s Jesus Is King tour bus which was driving through the streets of New York City. and playing the album through its speakers. The bus appeared on streets right after the album went live and had several stops in notable places like Union Park, Madison Square Garden, and Columbus Circle.