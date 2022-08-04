CKaytranada is making quite the comeback this year. In addition to releasing his own new single “Twin Flame” with Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada has also picked up production work for Joyce Wrice on “Ice Tea,” IDK on his new album Simple, and now, on the newly released Lou Phelps EP, Touché. Lou is, of course, Kaytranada’s actual brother and has an impressive list of production credits to his name as well. In fact, the two have performed together as a duo and Phelps has worked with Kay on most of his projects to date.

Speaking about the new EP, Phelps told Complex, “This EP is an introduction to a new chapter of music I’m exploring. I did something that sounds different to my ear but that still felt natural. These three songs display my confidence in the bars, the production is amazing, and flows fill the pocket perfectly. I think it’s a nice setup for whatever is coming next in my career and I look forward to sharing all the other joints I have tucked as well.”

In addition to producing for his brother, Kaytranada has been touring with The Weeknd after remixing the fellow Canadian’s “Out Of Time.” His most recent release was last year’s Intimidated EP, with features from HER, who appears on the title track, Mach-Hommy, and Thundercat.

Touché is out now via Rostrum Records and Stand Up Guy Records. Check out the video for the title track up top.