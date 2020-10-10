After Tory Lanez’s shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion in July, Kehlani announced her plans to remove the Canadian rapper’s verse from her sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. The two collaborated on a track entitled “Can I,” for which Kehlani later made a music video without an appearance from Tory. At the time, Kehlani said she would not remove his verse from the original version of It Was Good Until It Wasn’t because “the album came out months ago” and it “doesn’t work like that.” But the Oakland singer has changed her mind.

Fans who play “Can I” will now hear a new verse from Kehlani replacing Tory Lanez’s contribution. Kehlani elaborated on her decision to remove the rapper from her album in an interview with Chicago’s WGCI radio station.

“As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?’” she said. “And not only that but, you know, this situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal sh*t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible. Absolutely I’m changing up the record.”

You can hear the new verse, which starts at the 1:52 mark, in the video above.

