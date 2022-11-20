The end of the Brockhampton era is nigh. This past Friday (November 18), the band released their seventh and eighth albums, The Family and TM. The latter of the two came as a surprise and served as a farewell gift to Brockhampton fans.

Yesterday, the rap group performed their final show at The Fonda in Los Angeles, which they made available for streaming via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. In attendance at the final show were Dua Lipa and Wallows vocalist Dylan Minnette (per their respective Instagram stories).

Today, Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract took to Twitter to announce that upon the disbandment of Brockhampton, he is planning to leave the social platform within the week.

“BH family. Thx for being down for the ride,” Abstract said. “I appreciate y’all. I am probably the most dramatic person you follow on this app. With that being said: I’ll be deactivating this account after these radio shows air this week. If you wanna keep up with me, I’m sure you’ll find me.”

At the time of writing, Abstract has not announced plans to leave Instagram, or any other social platform. The other members of Brockhampton have not announced plans to depart from any other social platforms.

The Family and TM are out now via Question Everything and RCA. Stream them here.