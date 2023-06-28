Summer has officially arrived. Though many spring festivals are already behind us — from the chaotic Coachella to the stacked Governors Ball — there are many opportunities for music fans to catch exciting performances in the coming months. No matter what you listen to, there’s something for you, whether that’s Taylor Swift’s instantly-iconic The Eras Tour, Drake and 21 Savage’s hyped-up collaborative run, or Big Thief’s highly anticipated lap. See the most anticipated concert tours of summer 2023 below.

Post Malone i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all🥹help me put a baby through college, and come on out🍻some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 sending love to you and yours 💕💕… pic.twitter.com/dcnTGG5rhl — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 16, 2023 The name of the If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying Tour is an accurate depiction of Post Malone’s vulnerability and his appreciation of his fans. The “Circles” performer is dropping his new album Austin at the end of July but he’ll hit the road at the start of that month. It stops by cities all over North America and it’ll definitely be a simultaneously fun and emotional time. Don Toliver View this post on Instagram A post shared by DON TOLIVER (@dontoliver) In February, Don Toliver unveiled his new album Love Sick. It’s coming to life on stage on the Love Sick Tour, which is already in the midst after kicking off in Colorado. It will hit Atlanta, Houstin, Los Angeles and more in July with opener Pi’erre Bourne as well as “special guests” that’ve been teased.