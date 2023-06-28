Summer has officially arrived. Though many spring festivals are already behind us — from the chaotic Coachella to the stacked Governors Ball — there are many opportunities for music fans to catch exciting performances in the coming months. No matter what you listen to, there’s something for you, whether that’s Taylor Swift’s instantly-iconic The Eras Tour, Drake and 21 Savage’s hyped-up collaborative run, or Big Thief’s highly anticipated lap. See the most anticipated concert tours of summer 2023 below.
Taylor Swift
UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022
Let’s start with the obvious. Since the first night in March, The Eras Tour has been all anyone’s ever talking about. With openers like Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, and more on select dates, the shows are a formula for perfection. The setlist is a whopping 44 songs from all of her different albums, and the extravagant outfits and dance choreography only make it even more special.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé’s Renaissance was the biggest album of last year, serving as the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s colossal Lemonade. So it makes sense that the legend’s tour for her new record stretches all the way from May to September, stopping by as many stages as possible. It’s already going strong, with a Tiny Turner tribute in London and an appearance from her daughter Blue Ivy in Paris. Check out the full dates here.
Zach Bryan
“Without this album I don’t know where I would have turned when I didn’t have anyone who understood,” Zach Bryan wrote on Instagram about his debut album American Heartbreak, which came out a year ago. He’s bringing those songs on the road with him on The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, and he’s making sure it’s a good time by keeping tickets affordable despite Ticketmaster’s wrath.
Metallica
Earlier this year, Metallica unleashed their highly anticipated new album 72 Seasons. Beginning in August and going all the way through the fall, their world tour will come to the US with bands like Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, and Mammoth WVH. It won’t be an event to miss.
Karol G
Last year, Karol G was named the most-streamed female Latin artist on Spotify. She shared her fourth studio album Mañana Será Bonito in February, and it was a major moment for the world-dominating artist. With a Shakira collaboration and tons of catchy hits “Provenza” and “Amargura,” it only elevated her status as a pop queen, and her upcoming tour is definitely going to be a must-attend. It kicks off in Chicago at Lollapalooza and ends in New Jersey in September.
Drake/21 Savage
It’s All A Blur Tour @Drake @21savage updates and new dates announced: https://t.co/b4qbtMMjwx pic.twitter.com/jZMrR2NWu7
— Drake Related (@drakerelated) April 24, 2023
Drake and 21 Savage had fun building up the anticipation of their collaborative album Her Loss last fall with shenanigans like a faux NPR Tiny Desk and a fake Howard Stern interview. The two are unpredictable when they’re together, but that record proved their musical chemistry. The It’s All A Blur Tour is a run that ranges all the way from June to October; they’ll be stopping by a lot of cities, so there are no excuses. Drake even has a new album on the way.
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike announced his sophomore album Sunburn at the end of May and shared dates for the Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour along with it. The singles have been previewing an eclectic record from the Euphoria star. The run begins in Indiana in July and ends in Kentucky in August.
aespa
aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ TOUR
Aug 13 Los Angeles
Aug 18 Dallas
Aug 22 Miami
Aug 25 Atlanta
Aug 27 Washington
Aug 30 Chicago
Sep 02 Boston
Sep 05 Brooklyn
Sep 08 Mexico City
Sep 11 Sao Paulo
Sep 14 Santiago
Sep 25 Berlin
Sep 28 London
Sep 30 Paris#aespa #에스파… pic.twitter.com/7DBylOWVax
— aespa (@aespa_official) May 19, 2023
aespa’s SYNK: Hyper Line World Tour is no casual affair. Earlier this year, they became the first K-pop act to perform at Governors Ball. They’re taking their show to stages in Europe, the United States, and Latin America this summer. It kicks off in California in August and continues until the end of September.
Big Thief
We’ve added two California shows to the summer run, including a show in Berkeley with Lucinda Williams and a show in Los Angeles with Bill Callahan. We are so honored to share the stage with two of our favorite songwriters ever. https://t.co/yTAz1Y3TJM pic.twitter.com/DrIE6W1enh
— Big Thief (@bigthiefmusic) February 23, 2023
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You by Big Thief was one of the most beloved indie albums of 2022. Since then, the band has taken the stage on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform an unreleased ballad called “Vampire Empire” and fans have not stopped begging for an official release. Hopefully they’ll play in on their upcoming tour, which starts in July in Vermont and ends in California in August.
Paramore
New show added in Milwaukee on August 1.
Register for @AmericanExpress Early Access and Verified Fan now through 4.2 at 11:59PM ET at https://t.co/nxOAggi7kl. pic.twitter.com/R78mEqt3yU
— paramore (@paramore) March 31, 2023
Hayley Williams brought out Lil Uzi Vert for “Misery Business” at Madison Square Garden, paid tribute to Tina Turner with a performance of “What’s Love Got To Do With It” in Atlanta, and covered Fleetwood Mac in Dublin all on Paramore’s tour for This Is Why. It’s been getting better with every show, and the shows are raging until August.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran’s The Mathematics Tour just stopped by New Jersey at MetLife Stadium, and it broke an attendance record for having just above 89,000 fans in the crowd. The pop star just released his sixth studio album – (Subtract), and the setlist is packed with songs from it as well as his beloved radio hits.
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee was busy earlier this year opening up for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. The singer unleashed her sophomore album Beatopia this year, and collaborated with Clairo for “The Glue Song” in April. She just has a few dates coming up in the United States, and only in New York City, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and a recently-added date in Seattle.
Post Malone
i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all🥹help me put a baby through college, and come on out🍻some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage 😎 sending love to you and yours 💕💕… pic.twitter.com/dcnTGG5rhl
— Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 16, 2023
The name of the If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying Tour is an accurate depiction of Post Malone’s vulnerability and his appreciation of his fans. The “Circles” performer is dropping his new album Austin at the end of July but he’ll hit the road at the start of that month. It stops by cities all over North America and it’ll definitely be a simultaneously fun and emotional time.
Don Toliver
In February, Don Toliver unveiled his new album Love Sick. It’s coming to life on stage on the Love Sick Tour, which is already in the midst after kicking off in Colorado. It will hit Atlanta, Houstin, Los Angeles and more in July with opener Pi’erre Bourne as well as “special guests” that’ve been teased.
Moneybagg Yo
Uproxx cover star Moneybagg Yo is not messing around. The rapper shared his new mixtape Hard To Love at the start of June and then announced his Larger Than Life Tour, which brings along rising stars Finesse2Tymes, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt. It’ll kick off in August.
