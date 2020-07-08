Back in May of this year, Kid Cudi sent out a cryptic tweet calling on Eminem for help. While there was no context at the time, the tweet prompted speculation that Cudi had designs on a collaboration with Eminem — speculation that has now been confirmed by Kid Cudi himself, with some help from his daughter Vada. In a video posted to Cudi’s Instagram, Vada offers up the track’s title and release date. It’s called “The Adventures Of Moon Man And Slim Shady” and it’s due this Friday, July 10.

Cudi previously teased the release date with another mysterious tweet — he seems to be quite fond of those — last Friday, which contained only the date “7/10/20.” The speculation around what he might release on that day included his animated show with Kanye West, Kids See Ghosts, the first episode of his promised podcast, or a follow-up to his No. 1 hit with Travis Scott, “The Scotts.”

“The Adventures Of Moon Man And Slim Shady” will mark the first collaboration between Eminem and Kid Cudi and a further softening of Eminem’s prior stance on younger rappers. The Detroit veteran broadened his horizons earlier this year with his “Godzilla” single from Music To Be Murdered By, which featured Juice WRLD on a song many would have thought Em would scoff at in his Kamikaze era. The question now is what does a collaboration between Eminem and Kid Cudi sound like?

We’ll find out Friday, 7/10. Stay tuned.