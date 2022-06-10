Kidd Kenn Encourages Self-Celebration In His Confident ‘Body’ Video

Whether you credit it to Tyler The Creator, Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract, or Lil Nas X, the floodgates have opened. Back in the 2000s, every publication that covered hip-hop seemed to have run a “Is Rap Ready For Gay Rappers?” piece and in 2022, the answer is a resounding “yaaasss” — although some institutions are clearly still behind the times.

In addition to the breakout of unapologetically out queer rappers like Lil Nas X, the doors have been opened for contemporaries such as Saucy Santana, who dropped his “Booty” video with Latto today, and Kidd Kenn, who also shared the video for his new single, “Body,” after performing the song for UPROXX Sessions last month.

At just 19 years old, Kenn has already accomplished plenty and is poised for his own takeover in 2022. Signed to Def Jam, the Chicago rapper has already turned heads at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher, collaborated with fan favorites like Saucy Santana and Rico Nasty, and has performed at Pride events all over the country. His songs have also been synced for commercials for the likes of Target (“Good Day”), Apple (“Moves”), and Madden 22 (“Get Lit”). “Body,” meanwhile, is exactly what its title suggests: a body-positive single encouraging confidence and self-celebration. It’s rap for the next generation, less concerned with street cred than self-love, which is something much more valuable.

Watch Kidd Kenn’s “Body” video above.