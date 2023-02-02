travis scott rolling loud
Fans Are Split On Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Throwing An ‘Astroworld’-Themed Birthday Party For Their Son

Travis Scott might be slowly returning from his self-imposed exile to headline festivals again this year, but fans don’t seem apt to let him forget about the disaster at his own Astroworld Festival which prompted him to go on hiatus in the first place.

Case in point: Travis and Kylie Jenner have come under fire for the decorations for their one-year-old son Aire’s birthday day, which were inspired by the massive inflatable head from the festival. The festival’s decorations were, of course, inspired by Travis’ third studio album, also called Astroworld and named after a defunct theme park in his hometown, Houston.

As he told GQ in 2017, “They tore down AstroWorld to build more apartment space… We want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city.”

Observers on social media are calling out the Astroworld-themed celebration for “mocking” the victims of the doomed 2021 festival, during which a crowd crush caused 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Travis is still facing a massive wrongful death/injury lawsuit combining over 1,000 cases, and some survivors have criticized his efforts to make amends.

However, some fans are defending the couple, pointing out that they’ve used similar theming for their six-year-old daughter Stormi’s parties in the past and arguing that the decorations are a reference to the album, not the festival.

