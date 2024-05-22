Skrillex July 2023
Getty Image
Music

Here Are The Lightning In A Bottle Festival Set Times For 2024

Lightning In A Bottle Festival will provide a jolt to Memorial Day Weekend in Buena Vista Lake, California. Actually, the Do LaB’s-backed annual festival is getting a headstart om the holiday weekend, as it kicks off on Wednesday, May 22, and runs through Monday, May 27. The extensive lineup features James Blake, Labrinth, M.I.A., and Skrillex. The festival will be held across six stages: Woogie, Grand Artique, Junkyard, Stacks, Crossroads, and Lighthouse.

See some of the notable set times below, and find the full schedule here.

Friday, May 24

Fatboy Slim is set to take the stage from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. PST time at Woogie, which will overlap with James Blake’s set (10:45 p.m.-12 a.m. PST) on the Lightning stage. Friday’s slate is set to run deep into the night — or into Saturday morning, depending on how you look at it — with Logie, DJ Karaba, and IAmNobodi among the artists scheduled to perform until 4 a.m.

Saturday, May 25

Saturday will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Cameron Angeli on the Junkyard stage, and the day’s headliner is undoubtedly Labrinth from 12:55 a.m. to 2 a.m. PST on the Lightning stage. Again, performers will stage sets until 4 a.m. PST, including Strawberry Disco Circus, Sacha Robotti, Osunlade, and Sinego.

Sunday, May 26

Nicoshi will open Sunday’s slate from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Junkyard stage. The Lightning stage will welcome M.I.A. (11 p.m. to 12 a.m. PST) and Skrillex (12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.).

