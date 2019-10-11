Lil Baby Arrives In Atlanta On A Helicopter In The Flashy ‘Back On’ Video

As part of the Quality Control Music collective, Lil Baby is on Quality Control: Control The Streets, Vol. 2. Friday, Baby released the music video for one of his songs on the project, “Back On”.

In the video, Lil Baby hops out of a helicopter and hits the streets of Atlanta in a vintage Bel Air car. Baby spends the first verse on the rooftop of where he landed in the video. The city buildings and skyscraper act as the backdrop for a scenic view. Baby evenly distributes a stack of cash in each of his shirt pockets, while camera shots switch through Baby and the homies joyriding in his Bel Air, the same crew posted on the car outside of the trap, and a flashback of Baby in the helicopter before landing. Taking a less-is-more approach, the video only has a handful of shots, while the clip ends abruptly after Baby’s final verse with Baby and his homies posted up smoking backwoods.

Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 is out now via Quality Control Music / Wolf Pack Global / Motown. Stream it here.

In addition to releasing the video for “Back On,” Baby was recently announced as part of the Rolling Loud lineup, released music videos with Future and Dababy, and appeared on Dababy’s latest album Kirk.