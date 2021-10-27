Lil Durk is fresh off completing his Back Outside Tour with Lil Baby, whcih were held in support of their album Voice Of The Heroes, as their own recent solo projects, namely the former’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice as well as the latter’s My Turn. For his next performance, Durk brought his talents to Howard University’s homecoming for a concert in front of the school’s students. While everything may have went well at first, things were cut short after the rapper felt like things were a little off.

Thanks to a video provided by someone in the crowd, it appears that Durk cut his set short due to underwhelming energy from the crowd. “Aye look, we was supposed to do more songs but this sh*t sound so bogus I don’t even feel this sh*t for real,” he told the crowd. “But I appreciate y’all for f*cking with us one time in this muthaf*cka, man,” he added before walking off the stage.

Durk recently joined EST Gee in a video for Moneybagg Yo’s “Switches & Dracs.” He also connected with 42 Dugg in a video for their collaboration “Free Ric.” As for his own work, Durk released his latest single, “Pissed Me Off,” earlier this month, in which he addresses many of the dark moments that recently occurred in his life.

