Lil Nas X is determined to have the last laugh over any of his critics — and often does. With the release of the first Billboard charts to count his debut album, Montero, he got as much ammo as he’ll need for the foreseeable future. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and landing three songs in the Hot 100 top 10, Nas has accomplished a pretty rare feat for any artist, let alone one dropping his official debut.

He knows it, too, thanks to a tweet from PopCrave that also noted even more songs from Montero that landed in the Hot 100 after the album’s first week. “wow,” he tweeted in response, taking the opportunity to gloat over all the detractors who figured he’d flop after “Old Town Road.” “i just became the first one hit wonder of all time to have 11 songs on billboard all at once.”

wow i just became the first one hit wonder of all time to have 11 songs on billboard all at once https://t.co/5Jxs9vMOsU — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 27, 2021

Among those songs are “Industry Baby,” the inescapable and controversial Kanye-assisted hit featuring Jack Harlow, “Montero” aka “Call Me By Your Name,” the song that sent critics from Boosie Badazz to Nike into a tizzy, “Scoop,” which features a standout verse from Doja Cat (who replaced Ski Mask The Slump God), and “Dolla Sign Slime,” the song that Drake missed out on but Megan Thee Stallion killed (in a good way).