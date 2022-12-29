Lil Nas X Falls Festival Melbourne 2022
Music

Lil Nas X’s New Hairdo Has Fans Making Comparisons To An NBA All-Star

While Lil Nas X was one of many people to react to a Steve Lacy thirst trap earlier this month, today (December 29), Lil Nas X reclaimed his rightful position as the center of internet attention. He posted a complimentary Instagram Story about an “mfer” who “sued the hell outta me,” and that was in line with his usual entertaining stream of consciousness, but the main attraction was a separate post about his hair.

“Since everybody sleep what y’all think??” Lil Nas X tweeted alongside a photo and video showing off his new locs.

The reactions were mostly positive, with the throughline being comparisons between Lil Nas X’s new look to that of Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant. Even Tierra Whack got in on the fun.

Later, Lil Nas X formally debuted the look on stage at the Falls Festival Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, Australia. He posted an Instagram carousel of his Australian escapades. (A cheeky flick with Noah Cyrus from Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday bash also made the cut.)

Lil Nas X has been on his Long Live Montero Tour for much of this year in support of Montero, his debut studio album from September 2021.

