Last Friday, January 12, Lil Nas X sent seismic waves across the music and pop cultural landscapes by releasing “J Christ,” his first single in two years. Before it even arrived, “J Christ” upset some people because of Lil Nas X’s heavy usage of Christian imagery, going so far as to cosplay Jesus Christ’s crucifixion in the song’s cover art. He billed the song as “dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time.”

Uproxx’s Aaron Williams defended Lil Nas X against criticisms that he’s “mocking” Christianity, and unsurprisingly, Lil Nas X is receiving loud praise from Church Of Satan Magister David Harris.

TMZ relayed, “While certain Christian rappers and groups have expressed disgust with the song and video, the Church of Satan loves it … magister David Harris tells TMZ he’s giving the video a thumbs up, calling the imagery ‘fantastic.'”

So, there’s that.

Lil Nas X previously received unsolicited support from Harris in 2021 when his devil-themed “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video, as per Rolling Stone at the time. “J Christ” is presumably the lead single for a forthcoming Lil Nas X album — among Uproxx’s “Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024” — which would be his first since his September 2021 debut LP, Montero.

Watch Lil Nas X’s “J Christ” video above.