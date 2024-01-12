Even Lil Nas X’s commitment to his “Christian era” couldn’t wash him of his former troll ways. But his recent online post might’ve been justified. As the rapper claims to be studying theology (but probably isn’t), he’s already begun to implement one Christ-like principle, and streaming giant Spotify learned this the hard way.

On January 12, the platform took to its official X (formerly Twitter) page to shade Lil Nas X’s new single, “J Christ.” “LNX is back with more mid-music [shrugging emoji],” read the note about the track. Well, Lil Nas X got wind of the diss and decided to embody the Biblical lesson, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Lil Nas X leapt into troll mode without missing a beat, replying to their message with one of his own. Using the viral clip from when an inmate attacked a Nevada judge, Lil Nas X wrote: “Me at the Spotify headquarters tomorrow.”

Some of his followers pointed out that the online exchange was probably something both Spotify and Nas were in on (the streaming platform typically doesn’t launch unsolicited social media attacks on popular artists), and it was likely just part of the single rollout. “Lol, people thinking this Spotify tweet wasn’t planned [crying laughing emoji],” wrote one user.

Lol people thinking this Spotify tweet wasn’t planned 😂 — Hi-Rez The Rapper (@HiRezTheRapper) January 12, 2024

Others (like most people on the internet) just sat back and enjoyed the messy interaction. Given Lil Nas X’s history of outrage marketing, whether it was staged or not, this is all a win in his eyes.

You can watch Lil Nas X’s official video for “J Christ” here.