Last December, Lil Uzi Vert told TMZ that they wanted to at least pause their music career “to make women’s clothes.” Uzi might be using Coachella 2024 for a dry run of their designs. The Philadelphia rapper hasn’t abandoned music entirely, seeing as their main purpose for being at Coachella is to perform this Friday night, April 12, and next Friday night, April 19, but Uzi’s merch is dominating the headlines so far.

Several X accounts (formerly Twitter), including Complex, are circulating photos of Uzi’s merch table at Coachella. A $40 black graphic tee featuring a photo of Uzi above the word “THEMINEM” is for sale. Yes, Lil Uzi Vert turned Eminem’s name into a statement on identity. (Lil Uzi Vert publicly began identifying with they/them pronouns in July 2022.) We should expect nothing less from Uzi, a chronically clever mind.

Lil Uzi Vert debuts new "THEMINEM" merch at Coachella pic.twitter.com/jxOf5IMvjy — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 12, 2024

Eminem should be honored, but at the very least, he can probably appreciate the humor in it. Just last month, Em appeared in a “Dre’s Anatomy” skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg. He also pulled an April Fools’ Day joke. Not to mention, Eminem posted he’s “looking for Stans” this week as a casting call for his upcoming documentary. Pro tip: Put Uzi in the film.