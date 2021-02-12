If there was ever a time to release a song that showed love to the special woman in your life, Valentine’s weekend would be the perfect time to do it. That’s exactly what DoeBoy and Lil Uzi Vert did with their new track, “Lowkey.” The two rappers gave thanks to their love interests who opt to keep things quiet in public rather than loud and flashy. As rappers who may have targets on their backs, DoeBoy and Uzi love that their partners can stay low and enjoy each other’s presence.

The song stands as DoeBoy and Lil Uzi’s second collaboration together following their late 2020 effort, “Bussin.” That song could be found on DoeBoy’s Demons R Us, a joint effort he released last November with executive production from Southside. On the flip side, things have been rather active for Lil Uzi, but for things outside of music for the most part. The Philly rapper recently caught the attention of social media after he had a pink diamond embedded in his forehead thanks to New York jewelry company, Eliantte & Co. Elsewhere he revealed that Jay-Z compared him to Prince and that he and Grimes are “making hits” together as well as planning to get “brain chips” together.

You can listen to “Lowkey” in the video above.

