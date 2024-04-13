Coachella is one of the biggest stages in live music. Each year, the talent booked at the beloved desert festival aims to make a grand statement. For Coachella 2024, Lil Uzi Vert stole the show, and it started with the “Endless Fashion” rapper’s merchandise that delivered a unique spin on Eminem’s stage name.

However, online supporters are more impressed by Uzi’s latest dance moves. While on the main stage, Uzi showed off their voguing skills, a by-product of the ballroom scene. Although Uzi doesn’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ community by sexual orientation, as a non-binary person, Uzi maintains their queer gender identity.

Y’all lil Uzi is vogueing, I liveee😭 pic.twitter.com/3xcR8jjR2t — NATE (@NATERERUN) April 13, 2024

Hip-hop editor Aaron Williams pointed this out in his review of Uzi’s set. “Lil Uzi Vert took to the big stage like a duck to water, complete with a headset mic like mid-’80s Madonna,” he wrote. “They put it to good use with some crowd-pleasing voguing, and while it would have been nice to see a little more world-building from Uzi‘s set, they pushed the boundaries of what future rappers could do with the big stage and proved worthy of the primetime set by sheer crowd draw alone.”

Uzi played up on the public’s confusion about their orientation. “Can I tell y’all a secret,” they said. “I’ve been holding this in for a very long time. I’m pretty sure a lot of you already knew this. What I wanna tell y’all tonight is… I love y’all, and I hope, no matter what, y’all love me the same way I love y’all.”

If Lil Uzi Vert truly intends to retire from music, maybe ballroom icon Leiomy Maldonado could teach Uzi one of her many legendary tricks. View users’ online responses below.

It’s the way this sold me, now I wanna go to a Uzi tour pic.twitter.com/Y0xN3Lt0nT — NATE (@NATERERUN) April 13, 2024

the death drop- helppp???!!!!!!! — Tyler. (@TylerWorrell17) April 13, 2024

I— why did he eat this up tho😂😭Uzi is sooo fun😂❤️ @ThegirlJT I get it now — trey 〽️ (@honestpapito) April 13, 2024

PLZZZ 😭😭 HE ATE TF UP!! 😫😭 — SiR NELLIS BLVD ⚜️ (@kingnellis) April 13, 2024

Ms.uzi knew how to deliver 😂 pic.twitter.com/hyXmrSMkTh — He𝕏 (@LenzoHex) April 13, 2024

