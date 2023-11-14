The year has been filled with star-studded hip-hop collaborations. Drake and 21 Savage kicked things off last year with their Grammy Award-nominated album, Her Loss. Last week, Meek Mill and Rick Ross dropped their joint project, Too Good To Be True. Now fans patiently await the arrival of Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz’s long-awaited album, Collegrove 2.

The pair has already shared its lead single, “Presha.” Today (November 14), the full tracklist has been revealed, and it features guest appearances by 21 Savage, Usher, Ross, Benny The Butcher, Vory, and Marsha Ambrosius.

Based on the duo’s appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, their highly anticipated joint album will be well worth the wait.

View the full tracklist and artwork for Collegrove 2 below.

1. “Scene 1: Welcome 2 Collegrove”

2. “G6”

3. “Big Diamonds” Feat. 21 Savage

4. “Presha”

5. “Long Story Short”

6. “Scene 2: Duffle Bag Boys”

7. “Million From Now”

8. “Crazy Thick”

9. “Transparency Feat. Usher

10. “Significant Other”

11. “Scene 3: Ladies Man”

12. “PPA” Feat. Fabolous

13. “Oprah & Gayle” Feat. Benny The Butcher

14. “Shame”

15. “Bars”

16. “Scene 4: No Fent”

17. “Godzilla” Feat. Vory

18. “Crown Snatcher”

19. “Can’t Believe You” Feat. Rick Ross

20. “Scene 5: Never Was Lost”

21. “Moonlight” Feat. Marsha Ambrosius

Welcome 2 ColleGrove is out 11/17 via Def Jam Recordings. Find more information here.

