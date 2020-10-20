Lil Yachty Teases A New Mixtape With The Sada Baby-Featuring ‘Not Regular’ Video

Lil Yachty says he’s dropping a new mixtape before December 31 and to whet fans’ appetites, today he shared the video for his “Not Regular” collaboration with the suddenly red-hot Detroit rapper Sada Baby. The combination is fitting considering the title of the upcoming project, Michigan Boy Boat. It’s a title that suggests that Yachty’s got more collaborations with artists from the area coming soon.

Dropping a mixtape called “ Michigan Boy Boy “ before the year ends… https://t.co/SH1tgzGipY pic.twitter.com/j2CN3z3oy6 — stealth level boat (@lilyachty) October 19, 2020

In the meantime, “Not Regular” finds Sada and Yachty posted up with a posse of stone-faced individuals, reminiscent of the video that first introduced many of us to Sada Baby, “Bloxk Party.” The two rappers go back and forth over a bone-rattling beat with chatterbox flows and no hook. “We at your door like extra, extra, read all about it,” raps Yachty, while Sada continues to riff on clever sports metaphors with “I got racks on racks on racks so I see Roger Federer.”

While the two rappers are on different parts of their respective career trajectories, both have been buzzing loudly of late thanks to some high-profile collaborations and a string of well-received singles. Sada is beginning to break out thanks to his prolific mixtape releases throughout the year, as well as a Nicki Minaj feature on the remix to his “Whole Lotta Choppas.” Meanwhile, Yachty is on the upswing once again, bouncing back from his disappointing 2019 with “Pardon Me” featuring Future and “Oprah’s Bank Account” with DaBaby and Drake.

Watch Lil Yachty’s “Not Regular” video featuring Sada Baby above.

