A New Lil Yachty Song Has Sparked The Ire Of Megan Thee Stallion Fans For Making Her Shooting A Punchline

Lil Yachty’s association with Michigan’s underground rap scene has been a gift to his rap reputation, but lately, it seems like it’s starting to become a curse. The penchant of rappers like BabyTron and Sada Baby to spit completely unhinged, utterly reckless punchlines has beld into Yachty’s own approach to rap, but thanks to his higher profile, it’s gotten him into hot water.

First, there was his reference to Billie Eilish’s breasts in his verse for Drake’s “Another Late Night.” While she laughed it off, he’s now catching heat for cosigning a rapper fans think dissed Megan Thee Stallion.

In a new song called “Sydney,” Yachty teams up with a burgeoning Brooklyn rapper named DONTKALLMELUXXY to flex raps over a sped-up version of Beanie Sigel’s 2005 single “Feel It In The Air.” The newer rapper courts controversy with his verse, threatening, “Better watch where you step or get treated like Megan Thee Stallion,” a clear reference to the July 2020 shooting of the Houston rapper by Toronto rapper Tory Lanez, who opened fire at Meg’s feet after an argument, leaving bullet fragments in her heels and leading to three long years of legal entanglements and harrassment for the “Savage” rapper.

Lil Yachty Samples "Feel It In The Air" by Beanie Sigel: "Better watch where you step

Get treated like Megan Thee Stallion"

Fans are naturally fairly turned off by this turn of phrase, responding with disappointment and anger on Twitter (not X).

Megan’s fans similarly came to her defense when Drake similarly referenced the shooting for a groaner of a punchline on his own For All The Dogs cut, “Circo Loco.” The line drew the ire of Megan herself, who at first defended the star, then snapped upon realizing just what the line said. “Stop using my shooting for clout b*tch ass N****s!” she wrote. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

In any case, considering DONTKALLMELUXXY only has 539 subcribers on YouTube and less than 4,000 on Spotify, we can probably just assume that all this was just a bid for attention. Therefore, the best response is to probably ignore him and let him remain obscure. As for Yachty, let’s hope he’s a bit more judicious with his cosign in the future, because this wasn’t worth it.