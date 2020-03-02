Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of March 2.

Tuesday, March 3

Rapsody @ El Rey Theater [Tickets]

Rapsody‘s A Black Woman Created This tour lands in Los Angeles this week. The Grammy Award-nominated artist released her powerful album Eve last year and it was ranked No. 9 on Uproxx’s Best Albums of 2019 list.

Jasiah @ The Roxy [Tickets]

Former choir student turned aggressive emo rapper Jasiah is gearing up for his debut project and as the “Crisis” musician continues to gain steam, he lands in LA this week to rock the stage with $not. Expect transformational performances of tracks such as “Heartbreaker” featuring Travis Barker and “Shenanigans.”

Friday, March 6

Griselda @ The Novo [Tickets]

Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn unleashed their collaborative effort WWCD late last year and now the Griselda team is on tour in support of the project. Here’s a chance to catch some kids from Buffalo perform joints like “Dr. Birds” and “Cruiser Weight Coke.”

DaVido @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Afrobeats star DaVido had a huge 2019 with his megahit “Fall,” which is currently the longest-running Afrobeats single in Billboard history. The Nigerian star is expected to hit Los Angeles for his A Good Time tour in support of the album this week.

NGHTMRE @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Mad Decent-signed DJ NGHTMRE is known for his trap-infused EDM mixes with the likes of Rae Sremmurd and Gunna. In February, he unleashed his song “Wrist” with Tory Lanez with many more collabs to come.