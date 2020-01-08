While touring Australia this week, Lizzo took time out to visit a local food bank supporting brushfire relief efforts. Foodbank Victoria posted a blog and several photos to social media detailing the singer’s visit, during which she helped package hampers of food for fire victims. According to Huffington Post, the fires are the worst the country has seen, killing 25 people, destroying nearly 2,000 homes, and burning 10.3 million hectares of land. In addition, the fires have killed an estimated 1 billion animals.

Lizzo isn’t the only star joining the relief efforts; Australian NBA players have pledged $750,000, singer Pink pledged $500,000, Australian Thor actor Chris Hemsworth donated $1 million, and an Instagram model calling herself “The Naked Philanthropist” raised around $1 million by offering to send a nude photo to anyone who showed proof of a $10 donation.

Meanwhile, Lizzo said she is taking a break from Twitter because of the negativity of its users, after making a post reflecting on the changes in her life over the past decade. Later this year, she is set to perform at Bonnaroo as one of the festival’s headliners, and she is also one of the artists expected to perform at the Grammys.

