Just like many rappers who claimed they were retiring from the game have done, Logic reemerged from his cave to step up to the mic and share new music with fans shortly after his declaration. His return came less than a year after the release of his sixth album, No Pressure, a project he used to momentarily conclude his career. Now, the Maryland rapper is back in action, and he adds on to his recent string of releases with his latest effort, “Call Me.”

The track is a laid-back effort that’s conceptually similar to his highest-charting single, “1-800-273-8255,” as it finds him providing a hand of support to those around him who might be in need of it. “You know you can call me / When nobody picking up,” he raps over the song’s mellow production. “When it feel like don’t nobody in the world give a f*ck / Call me / I’ll be there to pick you up.”

“Call Me” is the third single that Logic revealed that his next project, Bobby Tarantino III, is on the way. The first was “Vaccine,” which he recently shared a music video for, and the second was “My Way.” Aside from Bobby Tarantino III, Logic is also promoting a joint project with Madlib as he’s shared a collection of singles that include “Raddest Dad” and “Mafia Music.”

Listen to “Call Me” above.