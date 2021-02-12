All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, SZA shares a special visual for “Good Days,” Syd makes her return solo and Pink Sweats drops off his debut EP, Pink Planet. Check out the rest of the best new R&B below.

SZA — “Good Days” In January, SZA requested that fans share good moments with her via e-mail for a fan-driven “Good Days” visual and today, part one of the compilation video arrived. The collection of fan videos doing things that bring them joy include fans doing yoga and hanging out in the park as well as clips of fans showing off their dance skills, art, hanging out in nature, and simply lip-syncing along. “Good Days” and its accompanying fan music video is truly an emotional experience. Syd — “Missing Out” It’s been so long since fans have heard from a solo Syd since 2017’s critically-acclaimed Fin. Ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend, the soulful singer shares “Missing Out,” the absolute antithesis to everything V-Day.

Pink Sweats — Pink Planet Rising Philly R&B singer Pink Sweats drops off his debut album Pink Planet filled with 16 songs, plus two bonus tracks including “At My Worst (Remix)” featuring Kehlani. “Pink Planet is about love, it’s about inclusivity, and it’s about creative freedom,” he said in a statement. “Top to bottom, I’m giving a glimpse into my creative world; and I hope there’s a little something for everybody in it.” Savannah Cristina — “Body Work” Savannah Cristina, fresh off the release of her October debut EP Self-Care, is here with a new song to kick off the new year and it’s titled “Body Work.” Savannah takes her time singing the sensual track, which is filled with positivity and love, giving fans something more to look forward to in 2021.

Lucky Daye — Table For 2 Lucky Daye‘s Table For 2 is an R&B 6-pack featuring women on every song. It includes the previously released “On Read” featuring Tiana Major9 as well as standouts such as “Access Denied” with Ari Lennox and Mahalia on “My Window.” On Valentine’s Day, Lucky Daye plans on sharing a 7-minute visual to accompany the project. Sevyn Streeter — “Guilty” Feat. Chris Brown & ASAP Ferg Sevyn Streeter is here with another single ahead of her forthcoming project in the form of “Guilty” featuring ASAP Ferg and long-time collaborator Chris Brown. Sevyn explores all the thoughts that flow through the mind when getting together with that special sneaky link late at night. “Guilty” is a cool, bouncy R&B vibe that puts Sevyn and Chris’ musical chemistry on full display, just in case you forgot.

Brent Faiyaz — “Circles” Brent Faiyaz randomly tweeted out “DO NOT LISTEN TO THIS” and a Dropbox link a few days ago and if you did the opposite of what Brent advised (like myself), one will find a treasure trove of three songs and among them is “Circles.” It’s a somber track that sees Faiyaz getting a little experimental with his sound and the way he uses his voice to get his message across. “Circles” exists sonically in two parts, which is cleverly conveyed in its music video. Jawan x Tiffany — “Finally” With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, R&B duo Jawan x Tiffany‘s latest single “Finally” is right on time. Directed by Sean Bankhead, Jawan and Tiff get sensual and expressive in the bedroom, shower, and living room, where their collective magic is dazzling in a golden essence. “Finally” is a continued sample of what fans can expect from their upcoming EP, which is slated for release sometime this year.

Eric Bellinger — “Only You” Teaming up with Hitmaka, Eric Bellinger delivers a summery banger titled “Only You.” It’s all part of their collab EP 1-800-HIT-EAZY. All things considered, it only makes sense for two of the industry’s biggest hitmakers to come together on a project. Mario — “Luxury Love” Mario‘s Valentine’s Day gift to fans is a new song titled “Luxury Love.” “When people think of the word luxury they normally think of materialistic and extravagant gifts,” he said about the song in a statement. “With ‘Luxury Love’ I wanted to highlight that the act of love is the luxury itself. Whatever your love language is, express that.”

Chino Cappin — “Fake Love” Rising Atlanta talent Chino Cappin is over toxic relationships on his latest single “Fake Love.” The 20-year-old recently made a name for himself in the southern college circuit and as a new signee to Alamo Records, there’s certainly more goods to come. Dixson — Darling EP Dixson’s Darling EP arrived this Friday as a sweet love letter to women. 7 songs deep, the project also features appearances from Inayah and India Shawn. “Each song on Darling is a journey,” the Roc Nation signee said of the song. “They all move effortlessly, like the women the songs are about. The songs specifically about love, really come from a vulnerable place that I haven’t heard in a long time from a male R&B singer.” Get into it.