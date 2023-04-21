Luh Tyler Gets Straight To The Point With ‘First Show’

Buzzing teenage rapper Luh Tyler has been getting more and more attention lately. With his debut mixtape My Vision out now (along with its deluxe version My Vision: Reloaded, he isn’t taking any time to rest on his laurels. Dropping a new song, “First Show,” he draws attention to his upcoming My Vision Tour, which kicks off on June 20 at The Echo in Los Angeles and includes performances at Rolling Loud in Germany, Miami, and Portugal, as well as Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago.

“First Show” is short and simple, with Luh Tyler rapping straight through, boasting that he’s “snappin’ in this rap, just had to you know.” As the first new music since the release of his mixtape, “First Show” is an effective display of the young rapper’s appeal.

Check out “First Show” above and see the dates for the My Vision Tour below. You can get more info here.

6/20 -– Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

6/22 –- New York, NY @ Market Hotel

6/24 — Chicago, IL @ Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

6/25 -– Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room

6/27 –- Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

6/28 -– Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory

6/30 -– Orlando, FL @ The Social

7/1 — Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

7/5 — Portimao, Portugal @ Rolling Loud Portugal

7/7 –- Munich, Germany @ Rolling Loud Germany

7/11 –- London, UK @ Colours

7/22 –- Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami