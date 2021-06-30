There were a number of big performances at this year’s BET Awards, some of which proved to be among the biggest moments from the show. One of them included Lil Nas X’s steamy performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” in which the singer concluded his set by kissing one of his male backup dancers in a moment that became far more controversial than it should have.

The kiss received a number of reactions, the latest coming from Madonna, who took to her Instagram Story to briefly share her thoughts. She posted an image of Lil Nas’ onstage kiss above another picture of her own famous kiss with Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV VMAs. She captioned it: “#diditfirst.” It’s fairly obvious that Lil Nas was influenced by that 2003 moment, so hopefully Madonna’s intent behind the post was not slight on the singer.

Madonna’s post comes after Lil Nas shared his own reaction to those who were not too happy with Sunday night’s kiss. “Since y’all still doing all this over a kiss imma just f*ck the n**** on stage next time,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

You can view a screenshot of Madonna’s post to her Instagram Story above.