Mario Judah Fans Are Dismayed To Learn He Was Taken Off Trippie Redd’s ‘Miss The Rage’

Last night, Trippie Redd and Playboi debuted their dizzying trap-metal collaboration, “Miss The Rage” to general acclaim among their fans on Twitter, but the highly-anticipated song turned out to be missing something: Its original hook, which was sung by rock-rap upstart (and semi-professional Playboi Carti troll) Mario Judah. Upon learning that the “Die Very Rough” wailer was discluded from the original mix, fans armed themselves with memes and shot “Mario Judah” back onto Twitter’s trending charts.

Fans couldn’t help comparing Mario Judah’s previewed version of the song to the one that officially featured Playboi Carti, with some calling the leak better and others defending the commercial release.

Trippie’s new song arrives just over two months after his latest album, the Travis Barker-produced Neon Shark Vs. Pegasus. Trippie also recently appeared on Internet Money’s Juice WRLD-featuring single “Blast Off,” avoiding zombies in the song’s animated music video.

Carti, meanwhile, has been teasing the deluxe version of his 2020 album Whole Lotta Red — the one Mario Judah playfully tried to hijack from under Carti after repeated delays in its release — and dropped a video for “Sky” in April. Despite the delays, Whole Lotta Red became Carti’s first-ever No. 1 album.

Watch Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti’s “Miss The Rage” video above.

