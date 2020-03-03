Post Malone released his third album Hollywood’s Bleeding last year, but this year he’s setting his sights on the big screen. The rapper is slated to make his acting debut with Spenser Confidential, the upcoming Netflix film about two former police detectives who unwind a murder conspiracy. Mark Wahlberg stars in the film alongside Malone and the actor recently discussed working with the rapper on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Wahlberg claims he tried talking Posty out of getting more face tattoos just days before the rapper got an image of a chainsaw permanently marked on his cheek.

Wahlberg told Corden that he’s had eight or nine tattoos removed from his body over the years. When asked what made him want to get them removed, he wittily replied, “Maturity and sensibility.” The actor then said he tried to impart a similar mindset upon Malone.

“Yes I have, and you know what, he’s now since added more to his face,” Wahlberg said. “And I’m like, it’s not the same sitting down, having a couple of beers, you know you could fall asleep, all of a sudden you wake up, it’s one and done. This is like, it took me five years to get the tattoos removed. And it’s dreadfully painful.”

Wahlberg added that it’s “100 percent more” painful to get a tattoo removed than it is to get inked in the first place: “It’s like hot bacon grease getting flicked on you over and over and over again.”

Wahlberg’s testimony arrives shortly after the rapper opened up about his controversial face tattoos. The rapper said he thinks he’s an “ugly-ass motherf*cker” in a recent interview with GQ. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

Watch Wahlberg on The Late Late Show above.