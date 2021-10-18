Maxo Kream’s new album, Weight Of The World, is out now, arriving after an impressive rollout featuring the singles “Local Joker,” “Big Persona” with Tyler The Creator, and “Greener Knots.” We last heard from the Houston rapper in 2019, when he released the autobiographical Brandon Banks; Weight Of The World addresses the changes that have taken place in his life since then, as well as showing off the polishing he’s put on his pen game on tracks like “Streets Alone,” which features ASAP Rocky.

Over a thumping beat produced by Cardo — a departure from the producer’s usual laid-back, funk-influenced instrumentals — “Streets Alone” finds the two rappers stuck knee-deep in their respective vices even despite the best efforts of the positive role models in their lives. “Momma prayin’ that I leave the streets alone,” raps Rocky on the hook. “Preacher prayin’ that I leave the reefer ‘lone / I’m just gettin’ money, leave the beef alone / But I’m out here thuggin’ and my tee VLONE.”

In addition to ASAP Rocky and the aforementioned Tyler The Creator, Maxo’s new album also features appearances from fellow Houstonian Don Toliver, fresh off the release of his own new album Life Of A Don, and Freddie Gibbs, another hardcore rapper steeped in thug life narratives.

Listen to “Streets Alone” above.

Weight Of The World is out now via RCA Records. You can get it here.