Meek Mill Was Reportedly Involved In A Car Accident And Claims It Was Supposedly Due To A Manufacturing Issue

Over the past few months, Meek Mill has tried to keep his head down. When the “Too Good To Be True” rapper made a public appearance, it was to raise awareness for probation reform through his nonprofit organization (Reform Alliance) or to tease a reunion with his former Maybach Music Group labelmate, Wale.

But as he prepared to reenter the spotlight, Meek faced a few unfortunate circumstances. Yesterday (March 1), Meek was reportedly involved in a bad car accident, which he claims was due to a manufacturing issue.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Meek uploaded a photo of the frightening crash. “God telling [me] don’t crash out for the busta,” he wrote. “Imma listen, sh*t knocked me out, LOL. GMC. The whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving SMH.”

While Meek should be celebrating the release of his latest EP, Heathenism, he has to tend to both his physical health and mental well-being. Meek’s reference to crashing out is seemingly in response to his string of posts on X (formerly Twitter) to shut down claims made in a new lawsuit that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Diddy.

Meek Mill has denied the remarks made in the filing.

Heathenism EP is out now via DreamChasers. Find more information here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

